Another good year for Castor and Ailsworth

Castor and Ailsworth Tennis Club have just completed another very successful year.

The B team won Division Three of the Peterborough and District League.

Men's doubles winners Ethan and Paul Lee.

The men’s team finished third in their division in the Hunts & Peterborough League and just missed out on a second successive promotion.

The rounds of the internal club tournaments took place over the summer months and the season was brought to an end with the finals.

The mixed final was fought out between Paul Lee and Lucy Li and Paul Brown and Judy Dallas and in a close match Lee and his wife won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Paul Lee was also successful in a family pair in the men’s final when teaming up with son Ethan to defeat David Forth and Laurence Maynard 6-0,6-3.

Ladies doubles winners Jenny Rice and Amy Miller.

In the ladies doubles final Jenny Rice and Amy Miller defeated Sue Sansom and Jane Scutt 6-0 7-5.