Alice in wonderland after smashing the world record

Peterborough City Rowing Club members past and present made a big impression at the British Indoor Rowing Championships in London at the weekend.

Star of the show at the Olympic Velodrome was para rower Alice Mason, who won a gold medal in world record time and then added a silver to her tally.

Alice Mason on her way to a British title.

The 29 year-old from Deeping St Nicholas won the PR3-PD women’s 500 metre event in 01:44.6 , smashing the world record by six seconds and finishing 14 seconds clear of the runner-up.

She also tackled the PR3-PD women’s 2,000 metre event and was pipped to a second gold by just two seconds. She finished in 07:40.8 with the winner, Ellen Buttrick from the GB Rowing Team, finishing in 07:38.7.

The results rounded off a great year for Mason, who was born with a left talapiz (club foot). She has made it into the GB Paralympics development squad just a year after taking up para-rowing.

She said: “After losing my left leg below the knee, I had to pack up netball, the sport I loved and had played for 23 years, and I changed to rowing. I have only been an amputee since August 2017.

Adam Neill (left) had to settle for silver this year.

“I am lucky enough to have a full sponsorship from FESA, which is amazing. I love all things sport related and totally live my life to the full.”

Mason is currently working towards racing in the summer on the water with the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in her sights.

Peterborough City also had another British champion in Calum Titmus. He came top in the 2,000m race in the adaptive men’s learning disability category, making him the reigning champion for four years running.

He won by a margin of six seconds and then took the silver in the 500 metres finishing just five seconds behind the winner.

Calum Titmus won gold again.

One of Peterborough City’s former members, GB rower Adam Neill, just missed out on retaining his title in the men’s open 2,000m event. He was two seconds quicker than last year with 05:46 but was pipped by a second by fellow Team GB member Mohamed Sbihi.

And completing a great day for Peterborough rowers, Sophie Etheridge won silver medals in the adaptive women’s 500m and 2,000m and Matthew Hand the bronze medal in the Year 9 boys 500m.

Ross Lamont came sixth out of 40 in the Year 10 boys 500m.

He led after the first 100 metres but unfortunately missed out on a medal by just three seconds.

Ross Lamont finished sixth.

Helen Griffiths came 12th in the Masters 30-39 2,000m and Jodi Peggs finished a few seconds behind her in 14th. Jim Grant came 15th in the Masters 60-64 2,000m.