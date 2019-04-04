A Walker wins the big running and cycling race

Peterborough Triathlon Club’s annual duathlon race at Castor on Sunday was another big success.

There were 62 individuals who took to the start line and three relay teams and they tackled a challenging course which started with a four-mile run from Castor to Ferry Meadows and back, an 18-mile bike ride out to Marholm, Helpston, Bainton and Ufford and then a closing 2.5-mile run.

The first three female finishers.

First across the line were The Shrews - a relay team who came all the way from Shrewsbury - and they won by over a minute in 1:22.15.

There was some tough competition for second place in the relay section with The Brabands from Castor taking a good lead on the first run.

However, Castor’s other team, the M&M’s, came back strongly on the bike with Martin Atkinson securing the second fastest bike split of the day.

On the final run, The Brabands made up a defecit of 70 seconds to overtake M&M’s on the way down Loves Hill to finish runners-up by 19 seconds.

George Prodrick (78) was 55th in 2.13.10 and won his age group.

In the main individual event, Nathaniel Walker from Leicester, a GB athlete who came third in the event last year, completed the first run just 13 seconds ahead of Matthew Allen (Norfolk) with the youngest competitor, Ryhall-based Owen Wilkinson from Nene Valley Harriers, a further 46 seconds behind in third.

Jonny Hynes from Castor had the fastest individual bike split and propelled himself up to second place behind Walker, who was still 2:25 minutes ahead.

Walker nearly doubled his advantage on the final run and finished 4:43 minutes ahead.

His time was just over a couple of minutes behind Paul Vernon’s 2016 course record.

Giles Cooper (PACTRAC) was 11th in 1.35.41 and won his age group.

The ladies race was won by Caroline Woods from Yaxley Runners after she took a commanding lead on the first run.

She extended it on the bike and again on the final run and took the honours by nearly eight minutes from Susie Freeman (Castor) with Geraldine Jordan (King’s Lynn) third and Sadie Boor (Werrington Joggers) fourth.

RESULT (Top 12)

Run Bike Run Time

Age group winner Kay Riley from PACTRAC was 48th in 2.07.00.

1 The Shrews 23.41 44.10 14.24 1.22.15

2 Nathaniel Walker 22.20 46.36 14.13 1.23.09

3 Jonny Hynes 25.14 46.07 16.31 1.27.52

4 Matthew Allen 22.33 51.18 14.31 1.28.22

5 Owen Wilkinson 23.19 50.28 14.51 1.28.38

6 The Brabands 26.14 50.10 16.30 1.32.54

Young Nene Valley Harrier Owen Wilkinson finished fourth.

7 Relay M&M 29.25 45.49 17.59 1.33.13

8 John Odell 26.06 49.48 17.33 1.33.27

9 Danny Hawksford 27.36 49.31 17.05 1.34.12

10 Wayne Stainsby 26.13 53.05 16.13 1.35.31

11 Giles Cooper 26.53 51.44 17.04 1.35.41

12 Rob Hammond 27.32 51.18 17.49 1.36.39

LEADING LADIES

16 Caroline Woods 26.28 56.12 17.34 1.40.14

31 Susie Freeman 30.00 58.18 19.52 1.48.10

37 Geraldine Jordan 32.45 59.24 20.30 1.52.39

42 Sadie Boor 29.59 66.14 20.21 1.56.34

n Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) pair Katie Tasker (16) and Jonathan Oakey (19) have qualified for the British Triathlon Youth & Junior Super Series of Triathlons.

The 2019 British Triathlon Youth & Junior Super Series is designed to bring together the best young triathletes from across the UK so they can race head to head at the best and most exciting venues in the country.

The series is designed to give the leading youth and junior triathletes the best possible learning and development platform as well as to support the continued development of racing standards in Britain.

Tasker and Oakey earned their places in the series after successfully coming through a British Triathlon Performance Assessment weekend in Nottingham and Loughborough.

Another PACTRACer, Nathan Tweedie, has again been selected to join the Elite Senior Triathlon Squad at Loughborough.