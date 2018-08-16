A tang of world championship success for Deeping fighters

Have your say

Market Deeping Tang Soo Do Club members were in terrific form on a recent trip to America.

Eleven students, accompanied by club instructor Robbie Tyler, made the trip to North Carolina to represent Team GB in the World Championpships and they returned with 17 medals - eight of them gold.

Thomas Roberts.

Freya Newman and Emily Meli, both European Championship winners in Rotterdam last year, fought their way to two gold medals apiece.

Other winners were Thomas Roberts, Mia Newman, James Roberts and Max Meli.

In total there were 1,700 competitors from 41 countries taking part and the 55-strong British team won 95 medals.

The full list of Market Deeping Tang Soo Do Club medal winners:

James Roberts.

Thomas Roberts - gold in sparring, silver in forms.

Mia Newman - gold in sparring.

Lauren Bettyes - silver in forms, bronze in weapons.

James Roberts - gold in sparring.

Mia Newman.

Thomas Sutton - silver in sparring.

Laurence Sutton - silver in forms, bronze in sparring

Max Meli - gold in sparring, bronze in forms.

Freya Newman - gold in forms, gold in weapons, silver in sparring.

Emily Meli - gold in forms, gold in sparring, bronze in weapons.

Phillip Sutton and Ian Williams also fought for Team GB in tough categories.

Anyone interested in joining the club can visit the website at www.marketdeepingtsd.co.uk or contact Master Tyler 07910869382.