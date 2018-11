Have your say

Peterborough Town Squash Club member Tommy Ramsay (pictured) turned in a superb performance at the British Junior Closed Tournament in Nottingham.

The England number six got to the semi-finals and lost to the eventual winner, Ireland’s Dennis Gilevskiy, 3-0.

He then came up against England number four Finnlay Withington in the third/fourth place play-off match and secured the bronze medal after winning a five-set thriller 3-11 11-8 11-7 5-11 11-4.