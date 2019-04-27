Lions well beaten in last National League fixture

Peterborough Lions’ debut season at National League Two level came to a disappointing end in North Yorkshire this afternoon (April 17).

The Bretton-based side, who were relegated months ago, completed their National League Two North campaign as they started it back in September - with a defeat against Wharfedale.

Tom Dougherty gets the ball away for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They lost today 29-0 and never for a moment looked like bowing out of the division with a win. They finished rock-bottom with just four wins from 30 games and will return to the Midlands Premiership next season.

“There were a couple of mitigating circumstances,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “We had a depleted side through injury and suspension and once again we came up against a team with players brought in from an academy at a top-class club. Wharefdale had some Leeds Carnegie Academy players in their side and that makes one helluva difference.

“We did well for long periods of the game - it was only 15-0 with 18 minutes to go - and we more than matched them in parts to show that we could be a successful side at this level. But, as always, we weren’t able to sustain that pressure.

“And I have to add that today I was disappointed with the attitude of some of our players. Some of them, not all but enough to make a difference, were beaten before they stepped off the bus. It meant that for the first time this season we were nilled. It was the first game in which we failed to get points on the board and that was a shame. It wasn’t the best way to finish. Now it’s time for some serious rebuilding.”