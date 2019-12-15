Late Wildcat strikes scupper Peterborough Phantoms

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms were undone by a late double-salvo as they suffered defeat in a dramatic clash last night (December 14).

The city side were beaten 6-4 by Swindon Wildcats in a third-versus-second NIHL National Division battle in Wiltshire.

Ales Padelek scored Phantoms first goal in Swindon.

Phantoms endured a nightmare start when giving up two short-handed goals to Wildcats player-coach Aaron Nell in the opening period.

But Ales Padelek halved the deficit 17 seconds before the buzzer to start a turnaround which continued with two powerplay strikes in the second period.

Player-coach Tom Norton continued his rich vein of goalscoring form by finding the net for the fifth time in the last three games to restore parity in the second session.

And Phantoms then hit the front when defenceman Joe Hazeldine, borrowed from Elite League giants Nottingham Panthers for the second successive weekend, opened his account for the club by finishing at the back post during another numerical advantage.

The lead proved to be short-lived, though, as Swindon replied just 25 seconds later with a solo effort from Tom Rutkis.

And it was the Wildcats who gained the upper hand late in an eventful middle stanza as import Tyler Van Kleef beat Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr.

That was the way it stayed until the final five minutes when three further goals decided the outcome.

Phantoms clawed their way level through captain James Ferrara but immediately ran into penalty trouble as their hopes of a positive result were dashed.

Calls on Jarvis Hunt (diving) and Callum Buglass (tripping) just 10 seconds apart left Phantoms in a five-on-three situation and Edgars Bebris soon took advantage before a further Rutkis powerplay goal sealed their fate.

Phantoms are back on home ice tonight (December 15) when hosting Raiders (5.30pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

SWINDON

2.41 Nell (SH) ass: Malasinski

12.03 Nell (SH) ass: Birbraer

34.54 Rutkis ass: Bebris

38.21 Van Kleef (PP) ass: Birbraer/Bullas

57.48 Bebris (PP) ass: Birbraer

59.02 Rutkis ass: Jones/Liddiard

PHANTOMS

19.43 Padelek unassisted

26.29 Norton (PP) ass: Weldon/Padelek

34.29 Hazeldine (PP) ass: Padelek/J. Ferrara

55.45 J. Ferrara ass: Norton/Buglass

Men-of-the-match

SWINDON – Edgars Bebris

PHANTOMS – Conor Pollard