Koulikov hoping to keep Czech ace Padelek on board

Phantoms chief Slava Koulikov would love to add retired star Ales Padelek to his coaching team.

The Czech ace called time on his playing career following the NIHL Final Four Grand Final – in which Phantoms were pipped to glory by Hull – earlier this month.

Padelek is expected to remain in the local area and Koulikov would like to make use of his former star’s immense experience and huge knowledge of the game.

“I would like to keep Padi involved and he is aware of that,” said Koulikov.

“He has such great experience in the game after such a great playing career and can be a real asset to us.

“He played hundreds of games in the highest league in the Czech Republic and also knows about how the British game works as well.

“The game is becoming so detailed that it would be great to add him to our coaching team if he fancies helping me out.”

Padelek spent five seasons as a player under Koulikov.

He starred for him in Slough in 2013/14 before joining Phantoms for the 2015/16 campaign.