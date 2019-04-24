Josh and Tom top the charts, Oundle beat Peterborough Town and an Oundle player dismisses a former England player

Have your say

Josh Newton smashed 127 as Spalding started their defence of the South Lincs Premier Division title with a resounding 121-run win over Graves Park.

Paul Edgeller struck 112 not out for Long Sutton against Wisbech seconds in Rutland Division Four. He plays for Wisbech in the Cambs League.

They were two century makers who topped the first Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting charts of the season.

Oundle’s Tom Norman topped the bowling charts thanks to a 5-10 spell in a Rutland Division One win over Peterborough Town.

Oundle beat Town by four wickets in the first top-flight match of the season at Milton Road.

Neither side was at full strength, but Norman bowled well as Peterborough were dismissed for just 143.

Peterborough had battled back from 26-4 and 74-7 with teenager Mohammed Tayyib striking 42 (eight fours, one six) from just 32 balls.

Oundle were also in early trouble at 22-4 and then 79-6 before Jack Bolsover (41no) and Tejas Patel (34no) saw them home.

Cambridgeshire fielded an experimental side in their friendly against Essex seconds at Broxbourne and suffered a 149-run defeat.

Oundle all-rounder Connor Craig did include former England player Ravi Bopara in his three victims. His brother Harrison Craig picked up two wickets as did new Peterborough Town star Josh Smith.

Smith made just 13 with the bat with Peterborough Town captain David Clarke making nine and Connor Craig two in a team total of 164.

Captain Rob Vitas made an attractive 79 as Ketton Sports opened their Leicestershire League Division Three season with an easy win at Maher Stars.

BATTING

J. Newton (Spalding) 127

P. Edgeller (Long Sutton) *112

B. Stroud (Bourne 2nds) 96

R. Vitas (Ketton Sports) 79

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 68

J. Miles (Spalding) 65

J. Temple (Bourne) 65

D. Sayer (Peterborough Town) *63

P. Morgan (Bourne) 61

J. Wright (Long Sutton) 52

G. Gowler (Wisbech 2nds) 51

BOWLING

T. Norman (Oundle) 5-10

A. Wright (Long Sutton) 5-41

An innings of 50 or more gains entry into the merit table.

Bowlers taking five wickets or more also gain entry.

Only one batting or bowling entry per person.