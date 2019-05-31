In-form neighbours set for battle at the Abbey Lawns

Bourne and Market Deeping clash head on at the Abbey Lawns in the A15 derby in the Lincolnshire Premier Division on Saturday (noon).

And both sides go into the big game in fine fettle after comfortable league wins last weekend, but Bourne will start the game in even better spirits after winning the Winkworth Cup, the Lincolnshire T20 competition, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Bourne held their nerve in two tight matches, beating Lindum by 11 runs in the semi-final at Sleaford and then Woodhall Spa by three wickets with three balls to spare in the final.

Ben Stroud and Jack Berry were Bourne’s star performers on a low-scoring day.

Bourne had helped topple Grantham from the top of the Premier Division table with a 43 run win, while Market Deeping ensured they stayed clear of trouble by beating fellow struglers Alford by 42 runs at Outgang Road.

Overseas star Sachithra Perera was the star of Deeping’ win as last season’s leading Premier Division wicket-taker claimed 7-46 as Alford were dismissed for 171.

Bourne have now secured three impressive wins in a row and a strong team effort led by Stephen Crossley (55) and Dan Bandaranaike (4-26) saw off Grantham.

In the Cambs League there were first wins for Ramsey in Division One and Ufford Park in Division Two.

Ramsey beat Thriplow in a high-scoring game, while Andy Larkin (110) and Ross Keymer (78) laid the foundations for Ufford’s win over Huntingdon with an opening stand of 197.

Cambs are still in with a shout of qualification to the knockout stages of the Unicorns T20 competition after winning one and losing one of their two games against Norfolk at Sawston & Babraham last weekend.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer clubbed 64 not out from just 27 balls (seven fours, four sixes) to seal a seven wicket win in game two.

Cambs take on Norfolk again at Exning in the first round of the Unicorns Trophy on Sunday.