The Phantoms II team are set for 'Steel City Showdown' after comfortable semi-final success

Nathan Pollard coaching. Photo Paul Young.

The Peterborough Phantoms II team have reached their National League play-off finals in Sheffield which take place next weekend.

The city side are chasing a treble after winning two cup competitions earlier this season. One final win arrived at the expense of league champions Guildford Phoenix who they face in the Southern Play-Off Final on Saturday.

If Phantoms win that game they will take on the winners of the Northern Final between Telford Tigers 2 and Sutton Sting. The Phantoms senior team beat Telford twice in play-off matches last weekend.

The city skaters were hot favourites to beat the Cardiff Canucks over two legs in their play-off semi-final at the weekend, but suffered the shock of falling behind after just 28 seconds in the first leg at Planet Ice on Saturday.

But Phantoms didn’t concede again in over 119 minutes of action as they bounced back to win the first game 6-1 before a 4-0 success in South Wales the following night.

Connor Pollard scored twice in the first leg with James White, Nick Martin, Jack Sansby and James Pentecost also on target.

James Pentecost, Nathan Pollard, White and Leo Markey scored the goals in Cardiff to set Phantoms up for what is billed as ‘The Steel City showdown!’

Phantoms, who are coached by Nathan Pollard, had won their play-off quarter-final 22-0 against Solent Devils. Pollard stepped up to coach the Phantoms senior team when Slava Koulikov served a recent suspension.