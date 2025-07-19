Talented teenage defenceman has re-signed for Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
Nojus Venskutonis. Photo Paul Young.placeholder image
Nojus Venskutonis. Photo Paul Young.
Teenage defenceman Nojus Venskutonis has re-signed with the Peterborough Phantoms for the 2025-26 season.

Venskutonis, a Lithuanian-born dual national, scored 3 points in 49 appearances in his first Phantoms season in 2024-25.

Venskutonis said: “I am thrilled to be back for another year wearing Phantoms colours. Last season was a learning process for me, but for this season I am ready to show what I picked up and learned from experienced players in our team.

"We came a little short in in the play-offs in Coventry last year, but I am 100% sure that we will earn our place again and bring the trophy to where it belongs.”

Phantoms’ Head Coach, Ashley Tait, added: “Nojus started to develop as last season progressed so I hope to keep him on the same trajectory as he’s someone I want to give more ice and responsibility.”

