Talented teenage defenceman has re-signed for Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.
Venskutonis, a Lithuanian-born dual national, scored 3 points in 49 appearances in his first Phantoms season in 2024-25.
Venskutonis said: “I am thrilled to be back for another year wearing Phantoms colours. Last season was a learning process for me, but for this season I am ready to show what I picked up and learned from experienced players in our team.
"We came a little short in in the play-offs in Coventry last year, but I am 100% sure that we will earn our place again and bring the trophy to where it belongs.”
Phantoms’ Head Coach, Ashley Tait, added: “Nojus started to develop as last season progressed so I hope to keep him on the same trajectory as he’s someone I want to give more ice and responsibility.”
