Young McEwen is coming home to join Phantoms

Corey McEwen is coming home to win trophies with Phantoms.

The club’s latest signing spent much of his childhood in the city and began his junior career here while his legendary father, Doug, starred for Pirates and Phantoms.

Now the 25 year-old, who qualifies as a Brit after being born in Cardiff during his dad’s time in the Welsh capital, is relishing the chance to create his own legacy at Planet Ice under the guidance of Slava Koulikov.

And he’s no stranger to success either after helping Telford to title glory in the final English Premier League season of 2016/17. McEwen also featured for Swindon in the previous campaign.

He said: “I’m happy to be getting back on the ice and even more excited to wear the Phantoms jersey.

“I grew up in Peterborough and watched my dad play for Phantoms and Pirates. I played my junior hockey there too and it is home for me.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Slava and I’m looking forward to being coached by him. I want to be pushed and grow as a player, and be part of a team where the expectations are high.

“I’m looking to helping Phantoms achieve their goal of winning silverware. I had a taste of success with Telford and it feels good.”

McEwen will form part of a new-look Phantoms frontline along with returning import Petr Stepanek. The giant Czech ace returns to Planet Ice after also representing the club in the 2016/17 when his hard-hitting style and ferocious shot made him a favourite of the Bretton faithful. He piled up more than 70 points during that season.

Koulikov expects both major signings to make a big impact. He said: “Corey is undoubtedly a top British player and he was a big part of Telford’s title success two seasons ago.

“He has smooth skating skills, an ability to see what’s happening on the ice and also a really competitive attitude. I’m sure he will be a great personality to have around the team.

“Petr is a gifted offensive player with a good skill set and a big shot. We saw the quality he can bring to the club during his last season with us.

“Combine that with his physicality and he should be a very effective player for us. He is a great addition and we all look forward to his return.”