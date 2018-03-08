We could easily score six or seven says Nathan

Forward star Nathan Salem insists Phantoms need a repeat of their fine performance against title rivals Basingstoke this weekend.

The city side produced a terrific display to beat the Bison 3-2 in a huge NIHL Division One South showdown last Sunday.

Salem reckons Phantoms now need to play to a similar level when facing Streatham at Planet Ice this Saturday (7pm) in their closing league clash.

Victory is a must and plenty of goals are also needed as they bid to pip Basingstoke to the crown.

Salem said: “The main thing against Basingstoke was ensuring we got the two points. Winning by two goals would have been a big bonus.

“But it’s still all to play for and we have the better goal difference.

“Ourselves and Basingstoke are two good teams who are as good as each other. That’s why we’re level on head-to-head and will probably be tied on points too.

“If we play against Streatham like we did against Basingstoke, I think we could easily manage six or seven goals. We just have to focus on our own job and not even think about what Basingstoke are doing.”

While Phantoms only have the one remaining fixture against Streatham, title rivals Basingstoke face three games in as many days.

That run begins with an NIHL Autumn Cup final clash at Swindon tomorrow night before they host Invicta in their penultimate league fixture on Saturday.

The Bison then complete their campaign at bottom side Cardiff Fire on Sunday.

Salem added: “Basingstoke have a tough run and they don’t have the biggest roster.

“By Sunday, when they get to Cardiff, their legs could be feeling it on the big ice there.

“Cardiff have done well to take Swindon and Invicta to overtime recently so anything can happen.”