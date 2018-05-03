Under 11s win through to national finals weekend

The Peterborough Phantoms Academy success story continues. On the back of the club’s most successful junior season last term when the talented Under 15 group became national champions, the conveyor belt of excellence keeps rolling.

This time it’s the Under 11s making the headlines after qualifying for the National Finals in Sheffield this weekend.

Matthew Saville celebrates scoring.

They did so last weekend when hosting arch rivals and last year’s finalists Chelmsford in a crunch last league match of the season.

The visitors had to win to qualify while Phantoms needed a win or draw.

A large and loud crowd watched the game and a tight first period ended goalless.

It was Chelmsford who fired themselves ahead with the only goal of the second period in what was proving an end to end game.

Louie Kynaston gets ready to shoot.

It was down to the final period and the Phantoms drew level off the opening face-off when Louie Kynaston slipped in Matthew Saville, who drove through the Chelmsford defence to fire high into the net for the equaliser.

This gave the momentum to the young Phantoms but after Baily Willis and Kynaston both passed up good chances to put the tie beyond the visitors, it led to a nerve-wracking final few minutes.

Phantoms held their nerve to secure the draw they needed and their place at the showpiece event.