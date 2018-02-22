Top coach Slava the key to Phantoms success

Netminder Euan King believes the thorough approach of Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov can pay dividends in the NIHL Division One South title chase.

King has helped the city team reel off four successive victories to keep pace with championship rivals Basingstoke as the campaign looks set to reach a thrilling conclusion.

And he believes the attention-to-detail of their boss can help them continue to pick up vital results.

King said: “We’re in a position where we can’t look too far ahead.

“We plan for one game at a time and it is an approach which seems to be working for us.

“Every shift in every period is important at this stage of the season just as every training session is during the week.

“We can’t leave any stone unturned and Slava is easily the most thorough coach I’ve played under.

“He is very astute with his tactics and sees the minor details that so many people miss. He is very meticulous.”

King will be facing his former club this Sunday when Phantoms visit London Raiders’ new Romford home.

He left the capital side to return home in November, but has been impressed with his former side’s performances this term.

And he is also looking forward to playing at their lavish base which was used for the first time last weekend.

King added: “I’ve spoken to quite a few of the London lads and they’re loving the new rink.

“I’m really happy for my old club to be back in Romford and they are a dangerous team.

“If we’re not ready, we’ll come unstuck.”