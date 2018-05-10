TESTIMONIAL: A night to remember for Phantoms skipper

Phantoms captain James Ferrara described his testimonial as ‘a night to remember’.

More than 60 players - including past and present Phantoms men along with five members of the Great Britain squad which recently enjoyed World Championship glory - and hundreds of fans descended on Planet Ice last Saturday to celebrate the career of the long-serving local lad.

Ferrara said: “It was a great evening and hopefully one that will live long in the memory for those who took part or watched.

“I’m very grateful for all my family, friends and fans who came out to support me and see some great players take to the ice.

“For me it was a night to remember and be very proud about. It was a pleasure to be out there with so many guys who I’ve either played with or been coached by.

“I’m humbled by their efforts and I must thank everyone who has helped to make my testimonial possible.”

Panthers were the winners of the round-robin tournament which featured 15-minute games of four-on-four hockey.

Penguins finished as runners-up with Phantoms in third and Pirates bringing up the rear.