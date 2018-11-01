Susters is back at Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms have handed play-offs winner Martins Susters a return to the club.

The Latvian-born star, who qualifies as a British player, has been snapped up following his departure from NIHL Division One South basement side Invicta.

Susters emerged through the Peterborough junior system and was part of the city club’s triumphant 2015/16 side, but he then left under a club towards the end of the following season.

The 20 year-old spent last year playing for HK Riga in his native Latvia before returning to the British game for the current campaign.

Susters takes the spot in the Phantoms’ roster which was freed up by the sudden release of Harry Ferguson 11 days ago.

Head coach Slava Koulikov said: “We have been looking for the right player to add to our offence and I believe Martins will provide the firepower we need.

“He skates well, has good size and an excellent game IQ – all of which will only help the team going forward.

“We’re pleased to be able to get him signed ahead of the very busy and exciting schedule we have coming up.”

Susters will feature for Phantoms when they entertain Swindon in the first leg of their NIHL Autumn Cup semi-final tomorrow night (November 2, 7.30pm) at Planet Ice.