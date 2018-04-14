PREVIEW: Peterborough men in Great Britain squad

Peterborough man Lewis Hook will play for his country in his home arena tonight (Saturday, April 14).

The 21 year-old is part of the Great Britain squad to face Lithuania at Planet Ice in Milton Keynes (7pm).

Luke Ferrara celebrates.

Hook, a graduate of the Peterborough junior system, plays his hockey for Elite League club Milton Keynes Lightning.

“It is always an honour to pull on a Great Britain shirt, but to do it in my home rink will really be special,” said Hook, an international at Under 18 and Under 20 levels in the past.

Great Britain players have been on a training camp this week and then face Lithuania again tomorrow (Sunday, April 15) at the Skydome in Coventry, 5.15pm.

They are warm-up games ahead of Word Championship Division One Group A in Budapest next week where GB will face host nation Hungary, Kazhakstan, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

The 28-man squad for the clashes against Lithuania will be cut down to a final party of 23 after this weekend.

“I would love to be in that squad for Budapest,” continued Hook. “There is a great spirit at training camp and there will be a real battle for a place on the plane.

“I just need to get my head down and prove I am worthy of selection.”

Fellow Peterborough man Luke Ferrara also features in the squad - and he too will get to perform on home ice tomorrow as he is a Coventry Blaze player.

One-time Phantoms goalie Thomas Murdy is one of three netminders in the GB roster.