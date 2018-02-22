Play-off winner captains the Penguins

Phantoms captain James Ferrara has announced the line-up for another of the teams to feature in his May 5 testimonial.

The Penguins side – which carries the name of the Pittsburgh team he supports in the NHL – will be coached by Phantoms’ director of hockey Jon Kynaston.

Play-off winner Marc Levers is the captain with club legend Craig Britton and Sheffield Steelers star Robert Dowd, a former Great Britain Under 18 and Under 20 team-mate of Ferrara, taking on alternate captain roles.

The Penguins roster features Shaun Yardley, Greg Pick, Ben Russell, Joe Miller, Lewis Hook, Nathan Pollard, James Archer, Ken Bavin, Nathan Long and Michael Farn. Latvian ace Janis Auzins and local lad James Moore are the two netminders.

The previously confirmed Phantoms team for Ferrara’s big day features his brothers, Robbie and Luke, and step-father Stevie Johnson. Jon Cotton will captain a roster which also includes Darius Pliskauskas, Tom Carlon, Chris Allen, James Hutchinson, Julian Smith, Leigh Jamieson, Clint Herring, Tom Norton and James White. Damien King and Dan Lane are the netminders.