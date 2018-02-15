Phantoms so proud of all their emerging young talent

The long-term future of Peterborough Phantoms certainly looks bright judging by the number of the club’s Academy players gaining national and international recognition.

This week three players have been named in the latest GB Under 16 men’s squad and one in the GB Under 16 women’s squad.

On the England front three of the club’s Under 15 and two of the Under 13 players have been attending final England trials.

And completing a pretty impressive list of honours, two Phantoms Under 11 players have this week been involved in a tournament featuring the best 40 players in their age group from England, Scotland and Wales .

Defencemen Bradley Bowering and Ross Clarke and forward Jarvis Hunt have been named in the GB Under 16 men’s squad for a junior tournament to take place at Swindon at the end of April. The opposition has still to be decided.

Phoebe Mather (14) has been selected to play for the GB Under 16 women’s team in the IIHF Girls Global Games in Sheffield next month and will also trial to win a place in the newly formed England Under 17 girls team for a trip to Bratislava in April.

Those attending final England trials at Ice Sheffield this week are James White, Leo Markey, Will Bray (all Under 15), Archie Salisbury and Billy Thorpe (both Under 13).

And the two youngsters attending the ‘Power of 10’ tournament for the cream of the UK’s under 11 players are Finn-Lee Markey and Louie Kynaston. That event, also in Sheffield, is designed to identified potential players for the following year’s National Team Under 13 process.

Phantoms director of hockey Jon Kynaston said: “It’s really pleasing to see our young players achieving in this way. They are players who have earned the recognition with years of dedication and commitment and the club is extremely proud of them.

“And to see our players selected to pull on the GB jersey is fantastic.”

