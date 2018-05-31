Phantoms sign GB Under 20 talent Buglass from Cardiff

Defensive talent Callum Buglass intends to swap one end of NIHL Division One South for the other.

The 21 year-old has become Phantoms’ latest new recruit for the 2018/19 campaign and arrives at Planet Ice with a big reputation.

Scott Robson is returning to Phantoms next season.

He is also well known to head coach Slava Koulikov from the Great Britain Under 20 set-up.

Buglass earned plenty of admirers for his performances when part of the rock-bottom Cardiff Fire side last term, but his sights are now firmly fixed on challenging for title glory with Phantoms.

“I’m very excited to start a new chapter in my hockey career,” said Buglass, who is a product of the Cardiff Devils junior system and has also represented Swindon in the second tier of the sport.

“I can’t wait to meet up with the guys and get the season started. We’ll be working hard in every single game to try to win silverware for the fans.

“I’m really happy to be working with Slava and believe he can improve my game a lot.”

Buglass is a replacement for the impressive Ed Knaggs, who has been ruled out of a Phantoms return due to work commitments and a high amount of travelling.

Koulikov reckons the club had to fight off rival interest from the Elite League and NIHL to secure Buglass’ signature and he is delighted to have retained the services of another defenceman, Scott Robson, for a fifth consecutive season.

The 22 year-old is also understood to have been a wanted man during the close season, but he has opted to remain in Bretton.

Koulikov said: “It’s great to be able to bring Callum to the club, while ‘Robbo’ is part of the core group of guys we wanted to keep for next season.

“I’ve been tracking Callum for some time and it was no surprise to me that so many clubs – including some in the Elite League – were chasing him.

“I’m really happy he wanted to come here and I firmly believe there is plenty more to come from him.

“We’re also delighted to have held onto Robbo. He caught the eye of many teams in the league, but we are thrilled he has made the decision to stay.”