Phantoms pair picked for UK Under 11s

Two youngsters from the thriving Peterborough Phantoms Academy have been selected to play for the first ever UK Under 11 team.
Netminder Sasha Bravo and forward Louie Kynaston have been included in a 23-strong squad to play in an international tournament in Bratislava from June 20-25.
The talented twosome came through an intensive programme of trial games and tournaments involving over 100 players in the UK to win their places in the squad.
After making his selection coach Mark Saunders said: “I am genuinely thrilled with the development in a great many of the players who have taken part in the trial games and tournaments since November last year.
“The standard of performance in the current Under 11 age group is so much higher than that from two years ago.
“It is clear to see that the additional opportunities provided to the Under 11 age group (Conference tournaments, a UK team and tournament abroad) has had a seriously good impact on development.”
Kynaston is the son of Phantoms director of hockey Jon.
The UK Under 11 team selected is:
NETMINDERS
Player Club Conference
Daniel Nefedov Haringey South East
Sasha Bravo Peterborough South East
Scarlett Richardson Sheffield Midlands
Defence
Charlie Coulson Dundee Scotland
Harry Exley Sheffield Midlands
Jake Bedford Bradford North
Josh Burnett Swindon South West
Michael Duffy Lanark Scotland
Jonah Harvey Guildford South West
Noah Kaariainen Manchester North
Arlen Newton Nottingham Midlands
FORWARDS
Jayson Burgess Manchester North
Brynley Capps Streatham South East
Regan Kidd Sheffield Midlands
Louie Kynaston Peterborough South East
Philip Maguire Streatham South East
Brandon West Basingstoke South West
Aidan Dancer Sheffield Midlands
Gabriel Bakalar Nottingham Midlands
Lucas Campion Billingham North
Josh Crawley Manchester North
Connor Lee Manchester North
Joe Tomalin Chelmsford South East