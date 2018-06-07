Phantoms pair picked for UK Under 11s

Two youngsters from the thriving Peterborough Phantoms Academy have been selected to play for the first ever UK Under 11 team.

Netminder Sasha Bravo and forward Louie Kynaston have been included in a 23-strong squad to play in an international tournament in Bratislava from June 20-25.

Netminder Sasha Bravo.

The talented twosome came through an intensive programme of trial games and tournaments involving over 100 players in the UK to win their places in the squad.

After making his selection coach Mark Saunders said: “I am genuinely thrilled with the development in a great many of the players who have taken part in the trial games and tournaments since November last year.

“The standard of performance in the current Under 11 age group is so much higher than that from two years ago.

“It is clear to see that the additional opportunities provided to the Under 11 age group (Conference tournaments, a UK team and tournament abroad) has had a seriously good impact on development.”

Kynaston is the son of Phantoms director of hockey Jon.

The UK Under 11 team selected is:

NETMINDERS

Player Club Conference

Daniel Nefedov Haringey South East

Sasha Bravo Peterborough South East

Scarlett Richardson Sheffield Midlands

Defence

Charlie Coulson Dundee Scotland

Harry Exley Sheffield Midlands

Jake Bedford Bradford North

Josh Burnett Swindon South West

Michael Duffy Lanark Scotland

Jonah Harvey Guildford South West

Noah Kaariainen Manchester North

Arlen Newton Nottingham Midlands

FORWARDS

Jayson Burgess Manchester North

Brynley Capps Streatham South East

Regan Kidd Sheffield Midlands

Louie Kynaston Peterborough South East

Philip Maguire Streatham South East

Brandon West Basingstoke South West

Aidan Dancer Sheffield Midlands

Gabriel Bakalar Nottingham Midlands

Lucas Campion Billingham North

Josh Crawley Manchester North

Connor Lee Manchester North

Joe Tomalin Chelmsford South East