Phantoms and Steeldogs all square in the Autumn Cup final

Peterborough Phantoms staged a rousing comeback in the opening leg of the NIHL Autumn Cup final last night (December 5).

Glenn Billing and Ales Padelek hit late goals to earn the city side a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Steeldogs.

Phantoms conceded twice in the space of four minutes during the middle session at iceSheffield to fall behind, but they responded with a quick double-salvo of their own in the final period.

It was an outcome which left head coach Slava Koulikov happy even though he was disappointed with aspects of his side’s performance.

He said: “Our powerplay was below par after being outstanding last weekend and our puck management wasn’t good enough for much of the night.

“But we have to give Sheffield credit for playing really well on their big ice. They managed the game well for 55 minutes and put us into a lot of frustration situations.

“But we battled all the way and showed great character to come back from 2-0 down and they are two big goals in the tie.

“It was great to see so many of our fans get behind us. I could hear them getting behind the guys all night and that was a huge help.

“I’m happy to come away with the final all level and to have a good chance of winning the trophy in our rink.”

Phantoms host the Steeldogs in the second leg at Planet Ice on Friday, December 14.

They turn their attention back to their NIHL Division One South title challenge this weekend with a Saturday (December 8) trip to Milton Keynes being followed by a top-of-the-table Sunday (December 9) home showdown against Swindon.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

SHEFFIELD

26.15 Calvert ass: Morgan

29.49 Calvert ass: Kolena

PHANTOMS

53.49 Billing ass: Padelek/Robson

54.08 Padelek ass: Billing/McEwen

Men-of-the-match

SHEFFIELD – Liam Charnock

PHANTOMS – Callum Buglass