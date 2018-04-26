Phantoms Academy players set to gain regional honours

Several young Phantoms players are this week celebrating after being selected for regional squads.

It has been another outstanding year for the club’s Academy set-up with players across the age groups again featuring heavily in the final teams announced for the annual inter-conference tournament to be held in Sheffield in May. They all came through a series of trials.

The annual tournament is the flagship event of the English Ice Hockey Association and players are selected to represent the South West, Midlands, Scotland, North England and, in Phantoms’ case, the South Eastern region.

They will complete in the three-day tournament and players are also selected from the event for national team trials for the following season.

Making the final cuts for the junior Phantoms were:

Under 11 - Louie Kynaston, Sasha Bravo, Finn-Lee Markey and Matthew Saville.

Under 13 - Archie Salisbury and Billy Thorpe.

Under 15 - Will Bray and James White.

Under 17 - Bradley Bowering, Ross Clarke, Craig Ellis and Jarvis Hunt.

The Phantoms organisation are extremely proud of their young talent.

Phantoms Academy head coach Jon Kynaston commented: “It is really pleasing to see our players represented at each age group and again in good numbers.

“I have to say also that our players are not just selected but in each of these age groups our players are key, impact players and will be playing key roles in each team.

“There is some very exciting young players coming through our ranks, the future is bright.”