Peterborough Phantoms show no mercy to the basement boys

Peterborough Phantoms again showed no mercy to the NIHL Division One South basement boys last night (October 28).

The red-hot city side reeled off a 9-2 triumph against Invicta to follow up a 13-1 drubbing of the same strugglers the previous Sunday.

Their latest victory was a ninth in a row in all competitions and featured eight different scorers with teenage defenceman Bradley Bowering among them as he registered the first senior goals of his promising career.

Veteran import Ales Padelek made the only breakthrough of the first period in Gillingham when the exploits of Invicta netminder Conor Morris frequently kept Phantoms at bay.

But he was powerless to prevent a four-goal salvo from the city side in the space of five minutes during the middle stanza as Robbie Ferrara, Corey McEwen, Bowering and Will Weldon all lit the lamp.

And another blitz followed early in the third period when powerplay goals from Petr Stepanek and Glenn Billing, and an even-handed effort from Nathan Pollard, all arrived in little more than two minutes.

A second Bowering effort completed Phantoms’ tally late on and was sandwiched by consolation goals for the hosts as Edmund Piacka and Anthony Leone both beat back-up Phantoms netminder Ryan Bainborough, who had replaced Jordan Marr earlier in the final session.

In fact Phantoms would have reached double-figures against the lowly Dynamos for the second successive weekend had Stepanek not seen another effort washed out during the second period.

Phantoms remain second in the NIHL Division One South standings – four points behind pacesetters Bracknell, but armed with four games in hand.

The city men now turn their attention to the first leg of their NIHL Autumn Cup semi-final against Swindon on Friday (November 2, 7.30pm) at Planet Ice. The second leg in Wiltshire is the following Friday.

Phantoms’ next league outing is on Sunday (November 4, 5.30pm) when Basingstoke visit Bretton.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

INVICTA

51.40 Piacka (PP) ass: Best/Susters

57.50 Leone ass: Morgan/Colvin

PHANTOMS

5.30 Padelek ass: Robson/Buglass

26.13 R. Ferrara ass: Bowering

26.51 McEwen ass: Stepanek/Norton

27.44 Bowering ass: Padelek

30.48 Weldon ass: White/Long

42.35 Stepanek (PP) ass: Robson

43.57 Billing (PP) unassisted

44.44 Pollard ass: Robson/White

55.01 Bowering ass: Long/Romeo

Men-of-the-match

INVICTA – Owen Dell

PHANTOMS – Bradley Bowering