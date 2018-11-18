Peterborough Phantoms dish out some capital punishment ahead of big game against the league leaders

Peterborough Phantoms continued their outstanding run of success last night (November 17) by dishing out some capital punishment.

The city team recorded a 10th consecutive NIHL Division One South victory when triumphing 6-1 at Streatham.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov.

It stretched their unbeaten streak to 14 games in all competitions and provided further evidence of their standing as serious contenders for honours.

Martins Susters led the way with a hat-trick which included a powerplay opener (the only breakthrough of the first period) and a couple of clinchers in the final session.

The recent signing has made an impressive return to the city club after being picked up at the beginning of the month following his departure from basement side Invicta.

Susters’ scoring contributions sandwiched a dominant display from Phantoms in the second period when they produced a flurry of three goals in under five minutes.

Import Petr Stepanek provided the first of those strikes before line-mate Corey McEwen got in the act and Glenn Billing soon added the fourth goal.

The only minor irritation for Phantoms was seeing netminder Jordan Marr’s shut-out ruined by a Streatham consolation inside the final minute.

Head coach Slava Koulikov said: “Streatham have beaten Swindon, Bracknell and Basingstoke this season and also took us to overtime in our rink. We knew it was important to be switched on to get the win and every guy in every position did that.

“Streatham played good hockey in the first period when we were able to capitalise on a powerplay to get the lead.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure and our netminder had to make some important saves, but we took control in the second period to put the game out of their reach.

“It was good to see Martins go on to get a hat-trick. He has done very well since coming back to the club with a couple of game-winning goals as well.

“We needed a forward to provide secondary scoring and he is showing he is capable of doing that.”

Phantoms now take on table-topping Swindon at Planet Ice this evening (November 18, 5.30pm).

Koulikov’s men overcame the Wildcats in an NIHL Autumn Cup semi-final earlier this month and are only two points behind the Wiltshire side in the league standings with two games in hand.

“It’s just another game with two more points available to us,” added Koulikov. “We will focus on trying to produce a 60-minute performance.

“Both legs of the semi-final were tight, but that doesn’t mean it is easy to predict how this game may go.

“All I know is that my guys are full of confidence and we all want to continue our streak, but Swindon are still the favourites for the title as far as I’m concerned.”

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

STREATHAM

59.18 Carr ass: Siagris/Beesley

PHANTOMS

15.47 Susters (PP) ass: Billing/J. Ferrara

24.29 Stepanek ass: Pollard/McEwen

26.49 McEwen unassisted

29.10 Billing ass: J. Ferrara/Padelek

45.49 Susters ass: Stepanek/McEwen

49.13 Susters ass: McEwen/Long

Men-of-the-match

STREATHAM – Jacob Ranson

PHANTOMS – Jordan Marr