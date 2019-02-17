Peterborough Phantoms come from behind to win

Peterborough Phantoms twice came from behind to continue their NIHL Division One South title chase last night (February 16).

The city men triumphed 4-3 at Streatham in the first of two successive away games this weekend.

Phantoms conceded an early Adam Carr goal, but clawed their way level late in the opening session when Petr Stepanek struck in a powerplay situation.

They found themselves in arrears again when Rupert Quiney netted for the hosts in the second period, but responded well to ease ahead.

Captain James Ferrara levelled before Corey McEwen fired Phantoms into the lead for the first time.

Glenn Billing stretched the advantage during a bright start to the final stanza only for Streatham to hit back through Tom Soar, but Phantoms held firm to retain their lead and pocket two valuable points.

“Going to Streatham is never easy,” said Koulikov. “They have beaten the other three top teams in the league in their rink.

“We dominated a lot of the game and created the opportunities to get a couple more goals, but we still did enough to win.

“Of course we always want to produce good performances and there were a lot of those in this game, but we’re at the stage of the season now where we have to ensure we pick up the points.”

Phantoms remain third in the standings and five points behind leaders Swindon, who beat second-placed Basingstoke 4-2 in a top-of-the-table clash last night.

Those two sides do battle again tonight (February 17) when Phantoms’ focus will be on their own trip to Raiders (5.30pm).

“London didn’t have a game last night and they always put it on the line when they play at home,” added Koulikov.

“We won 3-2 there earlier in the season and they hit the post with 11 seconds to go after having us on the ropes.

“We know what to expect and we know we will need everyone at their best to get a result.”

Koulikov will check on the condition of young defenceman Bradley Bowering ahead of the trip to Raiders.

The teenage defenceman was withdrawn during the first period at Streatham last night due to illness.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

STREATHAM

7.51 Carr ass: Roberts

29.48 Quiney ass: Siagris

46.34 Soar ass: Siagris

PHANTOMS

18.36 Stepenak (PP) ass: McEwen/Susters

32.01 J. Ferrara ass: Billing

37.17 McEwen ass: Stepanek/Norton

43.21 Billing ass: Padelek

Men-of-the-match

STREATHAM – Damien King

PHANTOMS – Petr Stepanek