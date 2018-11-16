Peterborough Phantoms announce cup final dates

Peterborough Phantoms have announced the dates of their NIHL Autumn Cup final.

The city side will travel to Sheffield for the opening leg on Wednesday, December 5 (7.30pm) before staging the second leg at Planet Ice on Friday, December 14 (7.30pm).

The two sides won in each others rinks during the group stage of this competition. Sheffield triumphed 2-1 in Bretton before Phantoms responded with a 3-2 success on the road the following day.

Phantoms went on to top the group stage and beat Swindon in the Southern semi-final while Sheffield got the better of Hull in the last-four clash in the North section.