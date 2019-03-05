Peterborough Phantoms 15-0 win reduced to 5-0

Peterborough Phantoms big 15-0 win over Invicta Dynamos on Sunday night (March 3) has been reduced to a 5-0 win because the Kent side didn’t field enough players.

The NIHL made the decision after Invicta were able to find only eight players.

Invicta issued the following statement after the ruling:

“Invicta Dynamos wish to issue the following statement in response to icing eight players in the away game against the Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday night.

“The club recognise this is below the minimum expectations of the league, fully understand the disappointment this caused and wish to offer our apologies to both our own fans as well as supporters, players and staff of other NIHL teams.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude to the Peterborough Phantoms and their supporters in not only accommodating us but supporting us throughout the evening.

“Unfortunately on the night our roster was significantly reduced for a range of factors including:

Injuries to three players.

Work commitments for one player for the entirety of the weekend.

Two players icing for their first teams – the Invicta Mustangs and under 18s – as per the agreements with those sides.

Late sickness to one player.

One player becoming unavailable at the last minute.

“Whilst this has been a difficult campaign for the club, the team has fought together through adversity with incredible backing from our supporters and often those of rival clubs. We would like to thank all of those who have supported the team, especially those that travelled to Peterborough on Sunday, and express our pride in the eight players that worked tirelessly to compete against the Phantoms.

“We regret any effect this incident had on the remainder of the NIHL and endeavour to be in a stronger position for the remaining games of the season.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.”