Netmider King quits Peterborough Phantoms after landing a top job, Bainborough will now be back-up

Netminder Euan King has left Peterborough Phantoms to take up a top post with the English Ice Hockey Association.

The city man is their new technical director for netminding – a position he will hold in addition to his current role as the head goalie coach for the England National Team Programme.

King, 29, spent much of last season as Phantoms’ first-choice goalie following a move back to his local club from NIHL Division One south rivals London Raiders.

He said: “I am excited to have this opportunity and I’m looking forward to putting in a long-term plan to aid the development of goalies in this country.

“It is a position that has been abandoned for so long. It won’t be a short-term fix and will need a five to 10-year process to increase the level of goalies we produce and give coaches the tools they need to coach goalies properly.

“Plans are already underway in the background and I’m hoping to run our first goalie seminar next summer with some exciting and knowledgeable guest coaches from around the hockey world.”

King had been due to serve as Phantoms’ back-up netminder for the new season following the summer signing of Jordan Marr.

That role has now gone to Ryan Bainborough, who made a handful of appearances for the club’s second team last season.

Bainborough, 26, was born in Nottingham but came through Phantoms’ junior system as a youngster.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: “It’s a great opportunity for Euan and we wish him all the best in his new role.

“It’s a shame to lose him from our roster, but we have a replacement in Ryan could can do the job well.”

Phantoms hit the ice for the first time on September 8 when travelling to Basingstoke for the first leg of the Billy Glover Memorial Trophy. The teams meet again at Planet Ice the following night.

The first competitive games of the new campaign are against Telford in the NIHL Autumn Cup on September 15 (away) and September 16 (home).