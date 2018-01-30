NATIONAL CUP: Phantoms lose their appeal against controversial exit

Peterborough Phantoms’ appeal against their controversial NIHL National Cup elimination has failed.

The city club reacted with anger after seeing their final Group B match against Hull Pirates voided with neither side receiving match points.

That move was taken due to a failure to agree a date for the fixture to be played – something Phantoms insist is no fault of their own.

But Ken Taggart, the chairman of the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) senior leagues, has upheld the original decision.

A statement issued late last night confirmed: “Ken Taggart, in his role as Chairman of the EIHA senior leagues, has considered the appeal from Peterborough Phantoms regarding the unplayed National Cup Group B match with Hull Pirates.

“The original decision to void the fixture with no points awarded has been upheld. A full written response has been sent to the club and its solicitors.

“Ensuring that both parties have had sufficient time to respond has been of the upmost importance to the League Management Committee (LMC).

“However, as over five working days have now passed without a response from either the club or the solicitors, the LMC considers this matter to be closed.”

Phantoms finished bottom of Group B, but were only a point behind Sheffield Steeldogs in second place. Therefore the outcome of the game against Hull was crucial.