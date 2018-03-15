Mood in the camp remains positive says skipper

Captain James Ferrara insists Phantoms are still motivated to win silverware this season.

The city team begin their NIHL Division One South play-off quest this weekend when facing Milton Keynes Thunder at the quarter-final stage.

Despite missing out on the league title in agonising style, Phantoms ended the regular season with eight successive wins and Ferrara wants that form to continue.

He said: “This is the time of year that really excites hockey players and the mood in the camp is positive. We are motivated to pick up the silverware we know we are capable of winning.

“The league title wasn’t lost last weekend. We have recouped and recovered, and we’re ready for the battles the next few weeks will bring.

“I don’t believe it is a case of having to pick ourselves up.

“We have played some great hockey in recent weeks and we’re on a good winning streak.

“We still have two trophies to fight for and with 100 per-cent effort and application, I’m sure it is possible to taste success in the play-offs.”

The winners of the quarter-final between Phantoms and MK Thunder will then go on to meet either Swindon or Streatham at the semi-final stage.

The play-off quarter-final fixtures: Basingstoke (1st) vs Invicta (8th), Phantoms (2nd) vs Milton Keynes (7th), Swindon (3rd) vs Streatham (6th), London (4th) vs Bracknell (5th).