MATCH REPORT: Phantoms hit for six in the Autumn Cup

Peterborough Phantoms were hit for six in last night’s dead rubber game in the Autumn Cup.

The city side were beaten 6-2 after a poor third period at Basingstoke Bison in their last group fixture.

They actually had the better of the opening period and were still on equal terms at 0-0.

A slow start to the second period saw Bison go 2-0 up but Phantoms rallied well and levelled with goals by Leigh Jamieson and Darius Pliskauskas.

A late Bison goal, however, saw Bison close the period with a 3-2 advantage.

Phantoms were not at their best in the final session though and Bison finished with three unanswered goals.

Phantoms’ attention quickly switches to tonight’s important home match-up against London Raiders as the league leaders aim to avenge their recent home loss to the Raiders.