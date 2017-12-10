LATEST NEWS: Game called off after Raiders refuse to travel

Peterborough Phantoms’ home clash against London Raiders tonight (December 10) was postponed after the visiting team refused to travel to the city.

The NIHL Division One South contest was called off earlier this afternoon over concerns for the safety of Raiders personnel in difficult driving conditions.

A statement released by Phantoms revealed: “The decision has been made by the London Raiders’ management to cancel the game due to their players’ safety in travelling to Peterborough.

“We appreciate this may cause some disappointment for the fans and we would like to extend our apologies to all the group bookings that were scheduled for the game. We will endeavour to make arrangements for a future game.

“We will now be working with the league and London Raiders to reschedule the game.”

The Raiders, who triumphed in their previous visit to Planet Ice last month, confirmed their stance in a statement.

It read: “Having taken the advice of various highways agencies and traffic update services, the London Raiders regret that they will not be travelling to Peterborough to fulfil the league fixture.

“This decision has been discussed with both the Peterborough management and the league management representative.

“The roads appear to especially severely affected in the vicinity of Romford and Chelmsford, and the A12, A120 and M11 routes required to exit Essex, not assisted by little evidence of road clearing or gritting.

“This, combined with forecasts for continued inclement weather, suggests the return journey would be even more hazardous.

“We extend our apologies to the fans, players and management of both teams and hope that a replacement fixture can be organised ASAP.”

Phantoms don’t have another NIHL Division One South clash until entertaining Swindon on December 23.

Their only game of next weekend is a lunchtime trip to Sheffield on Sunday (December 17) in NIHL National Cup, Group B.