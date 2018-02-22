Kim keeps her place in GB women’s team

Have your say

Peterborough’s Kim Lane has kept her place in the Great Britain women’s squad for next month’s World Championships.

Crowland-based Lane, daughter of Phantoms owners Dave and Jo, has been named in a squad of 22 for the upcoming World Championships in Maribor, Slovenia.

Elouise Porter.

GB will compete in Division Two Group A of the World Championship structure and will come up against hosts Slovenia, along with Australia, DPR Korea, Mexico and the Netherlands.

The six-team tournament runs from March 31 to April 6 as GB will be looking to build on their bronze medal in Korea last year. Lane was in that team

Head coach, Cheryl Smith, said: “This was a really tough squad for the coaching staff to pick as the competition for places was so intense.

“Our training camps have been very competitive and we are very pleased with the squad for the World Championship. We think it is a very exciting squad and we have strength right across the board.

“There’s a good mixture of UK-based and overseas players and there is plenty of experience in the squad, along with some terrific young players.”

Lane is currently playing her ice hockey in Switzerland for SC Reinach Damen.

n Elouise Porter became the 12th player from the Peterborough Phantoms Academy to receive international recognition last week.

Porter attended final trials for the England Under 17 Women’s team in Sheffield.

The full list of Phantoms national and international honours reads:

GB Under 16 men’s squad: Bradley Bowering, Ross Clarke, Jarvis Hunt.

GB Under 16 women’s squad: Phoebe Mather.

England Under 17 women’s final trial: Elouise Porter.

England Under 15 final trial: James White, Leo Markey, Will Bray.

England Under 13 final trial: Archie Salisbury, Billy Thorpe.

Under 11 national trials: Finn-Lee Markey, Louie Kynaston.

n A former Peterborough Under 10 player is currently playing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Alex Plante is in the Korean team despite being born in Manitoba, Canada.

His father Cam Plante played for Peterborough Pirates from 1992 to 1996 and during his stay here, son Alex played for Pirates youngest side.