It’s a must-win cup game tonight

Have your say

Phantoms face a crucial NIHL National Cup clash tonight (Thursday).

The city team entertain Sheffield in a must-win showdown at Planet Ice (7.45pm) as they bid to qualify from Group B.

The two sides are scrapping over second place with Hull already confirmed as winners of the three-team group.

Phantoms go into battle tonight a point behind Sheffield but will leap above the Steeldogs with victory.

Phantoms still have to entertain Hull in their final group game. That contest is still to be arranged. Sheffield host Hull in their last outing on January 12.

Phantoms’ two-legged NIHL Autumn Cup semi-final against Swindon has been scheduled for this month.

They travel to Wiltshire for the first leg next Thursday (January 11) before entertaining Swindon a week later (January 18) in the return clash at Planet Ice.

Basingstoke and Hull are the other semi-finalists in that competition.