It’s a magnificent seven for the Phantoms

The Peterborough Phantoms juggernaut rolled on - following a night of NIHL Division One south roadkill.

The red-hot city team stretched their winning run to seven games in all competitions with a 13-1 annihilation of Invicta at Planet Ice last night (October 21).

Tom Norton fires the puck towards the Invicta goal. Picture: Tom Scott

The double-figures demolition of the rock-bottom and short-benched visitors completed a third consecutive four-point weekend as Phantoms followed up their Saturday (October 20) triumph at table-topping Bracknell in fine style.

They also claimed their biggest victory since thumping Cardiff Fire by the same scoreline in September, 2017.

“We spoke of the need to follow up the huge win in Bracknell and we’re delighted with another four-point weekend,” said head coach Slava Koulikov.

“We dominated the first period, we turned it up another notch in the second period to put the game to bed and just carried on scoring goals in the third period.

Glen Billing controls the puck against Invicta. Picture: Tom Scott

“It was pleasing to see so many different players get on the scoresheet which is great for them as individuals and also for the overall confidence of the team.

“We’re not going to get carried away but we’re obviously happy to be winning hockey games. We’ve also showed the character and fight is there, but we have to keep it going.

“We know we’re underdogs this season, but we’ll just continue to take things one game at a time.”

Glenn Billing and Robbie Ferrara could - and probably should - have scored in the opening 20 seconds as the pattern of constant Phantoms pressure was quickly established.

The breakthrough eventually arrived when a ferocious blue-line blast from player-coach Tom Norton flew threw traffic and past unsighted Invicta netminder Adam Long.

He was soon beaten again as Harry Ferguson struck to mark what would be his final Phantoms appearance with a goal, but Long produced a catalogue of fine saves to prevent further damage in the opening session.

Invicta did lose their coach, though, as Kevin Parrish was dismissed from the away bench late in the period for abusing referee Richard Belfitt.

He was forced to take a seat in the crowd as his team were dismantled in the second session with Petr Stepanek hitting the first of five Phantoms goals in that stanza after just 20 seconds.

The big Czech forward then doubled his tally before Nathan Long got in on the act when sending a terrific blast past his by-now-bewildered sibling Adam.

A brace from captain Janes Ferrara (the first scored on a powerplay and the second arriving short-handed) continued the onslaught.

One smart save from Jordan Marr and a couple of good stops from his replacement Ryan Bainborough, who was sent on after Phantoms’ fifth goal, kept Invicta at bay.

Phantoms were by no means finished as they reeled off another six goals in the final period.

Nathan Pollard provided a classy finish to an impressive James White pass which led to Invicta replacing netminder Long with understudy Conor Morris.

The visitors then claimed a consolation as Edmund Piacka pounced after an initial Martins Susters shot squirmed away from Bainborough, but normal service swiftly and ruthlessly resumed as White got in on the goalscoring act before Will Weldon pounce to fire Phantoms into double-figures.

The pedal remained pressed to the metal as Billing bagged a late brace before Morris was kicked out for abusing the officials - an act of ill discipline which led to an unexpected return for Long who was then beaten by Corey McEwen as Phantoms completed the scoring.

The victory was soured by the loss of defenceman Robbie Ferrara to a facial wound early in the second period after he was hit by a puck travelling at high speed.

Phantoms are back on home ice this Saturday (October 27) when they face London side Raiders (7pm) ahead of a return trip to Invicta the following night (October 28, 5.15pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

PHANTOMS

6.38 Norton ass: Padelek/Billing

9:48 Ferguson ass: McEwen

20.20 Stepanek (PP) unassisted

28.16 Stepanek ass: Ferguson

30.18 Long ass: J. Ferrara/Billing

32.16 J. Ferrara (PP) ass: Billing

37.05 J. Ferrara (SH): unassisted

41.35 Pollard ass: White/Norton

47.59 White ass: Weldon/Pollard

51.58 Weldon ass: Ferguson/McEwen

53.47 Billing ass: J. Ferrara

56.26 Billing (PP) ass: J. Ferrara/Padelek

56.49 McEwen ass: Ferguson/Stepanek

INVICTA

45.09 Piacka ass: Susters

Men-of-the-match

PHANTOMS - Harry Ferguson

INVICTA - Ryan Morgan