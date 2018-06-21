Harry will be a big hit for Phantoms says Koulikov

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov is backing new recruit Harry Ferguson to be a big NIHL Division One South hit.

The Scottish teenager was unveiled this morning by the city club after spending the past two seasons with Elite League outfit Edinburgh Capitals.

Ferguson has iced 89 times in the top-flight, striking three goals and managing the same number of assists. The 19 year-old also piled up points in the Scottish National League for the Capitals’ second team.

“Harry will be a good addition to our team,” stressed Koulikov. “He is a good skater who competes hard and plays with an edge.

“He is only 19 so his game is full of energy and that’s something I always want to see in a player.

“He can score goals and make plays, but he also brings plenty of grit. He is not afraid to get under the skin of opponents and go to the dirty areas of the ice.

“Harry has a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Ferguson has been capped by Scotland at Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 levels.

Another promising young player has been handed a return by Phantoms.

Defenceman Nathan Long will be handed a more influential role next term after emerging during the last couple of campaigns.

Koulikov added: “We were all really impressed with Nathan’s development last season and he deserves his new contract.

“He has a big season ahead of him. He will be one of our top six defencemen and hopefully he can continue his progress.”