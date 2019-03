Peterborough Phantoms claimed a high-scoring success last night (March 2) to remain on course for a runners-up finish for the second successive season.

Import star Ales Padelek led the charge with a hat-trick as the city team triumphed 10-5 at Streatham in an NIHL Division One South clash.

Captain James Ferrara broke the deadlock on a delayed penalty before import Padelek classily opened his account to double the lead.

The veteran Czech star struck again early in the second period but the home side responded within a minute through an Alex Roberts goal.

The same Streatham man took then took another chunk out of his side’s arrears on a powerplay before Phantoms hit back with a super scoring flurry that featured three goals in a shade under four minutes.

Player-coach Tom Norton provided the first of them before Martins Susters and Glenn Billing also got in on the act to leave the city men 6-2 up entering the final period.

Streatham pulled their former Phantoms netminder Damien King following that Susters effort only for replacement Brett Shepherd to be beaten by the first shot he faced from Billing.

It was also a miserable night for another past Phantoms man as Leigh Jamieson, who spent last term with the city club, was thrown out for checking from behind late in the middle stanza.

And there was plenty of drama still ahead as Streatham struck twice in the space of 57 seconds through James Warman and Jacob Ranson – the latter on a powerplay - to launch a valiant comeback attempt in the final session.

That was halted in its tracks as Padelek completed his hat-trick before Billing struck for a second time as Phantoms asserted again to seal the points.

The game then finished with a flurry of three goals in the closing 69 seconds.

Strikes from Petr Stepanek and Taylor Romeo sandwiched a reply from Streatham man Tom Beesley.

Phantoms will be expected to complete a four-point weekend when hosting bottom side Invicta at Planet Ice tonight (March 3, 5.30pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

STREATHAM

23.57 Roberts ass: Carr/Farn

27.47 Roberts (PP) ass: Jamieson

45.12 Warman ass: Carr/Farn

46.09 Ranson (PP) ass: Farn/Roberts

59.01 Beesley ass: Condren/Farn

PHANTOMS

9.06 J. Ferrara (DP) ass: Billing/Buglass

18.57 Padelek ass: J. Ferrara/Weldon

23.28 Padelek ass: Billing

30.30 Norton ass: J. Ferrara/Billing

32.51 Susters ass: Padelek/Billing

34.27 Billing ass: Padelek/J. Ferrara

48.30 Padelek ass: J. Ferrara/Billing

54.08 Billing ass: J. Ferrara

58.51 Stepanek ass: McEwen/Susters

59.56 Romeo unassisted

Men-of-the-match

STREATHAM – Tom Beesley

PHANTOMS – Bradley Bowering