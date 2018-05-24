Four leading points scorers have all moved on

Phantoms’ four leading points-scorers in the regular NIHL Division One South season have now left the club.

The departures of all-star man Nathan Salem and Leigh Jamieson were announced earlier this month and have been followed in recent days by two more notable exits.

Play-off winning import Darius Pliskauskas and rising Welsh star Owen Griffiths have both been added to the list of players not returning to Planet Ice for 2018/19.

Lithaunian international Pliskauskas has been axed after a four-and-a-half year stay with Phantoms – during which time he racked up almost 300 points.

The 37 year-old, who followed head coach Slava Koulikov to the club from Slough in late 2013, suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of last season. But he is understood to be keen to continue playing.

Phantoms’ other import slot is expected to be filled by Ales Padelek again.

Meanwhile Welsh wizard Griffiths has earned a move into the Elite League with Milton Keynes after two excellent seasons with Phantoms.

The 21 year-old has emerged as a fine talent under Koulikov’s tutelage after initially working under the Phantoms coach in the Great Britain Under 20 set-up.

Ed Knaggs has become the third Phantoms defenceman to depart since the end of the season. It is thought that work and travel issues prevented him from returning.

Ben Russell was released earlier this month while Greg Pick is taking time out of the sport as he begins a career in the police force.