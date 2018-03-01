Coach Koulikov in appeal to supporters

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov has called for the people of Peterborough to be the club’s ‘sixth guy’ during their crunch weekend.

Koulikov is hopeful of seeing a packed arena as his side entertain London Raiders and title rivals Basingstoke on successive nights.

He said: “We really need the backing of the fans.

“We would like to see everyone there and hopefully they can become the sixth guy for us.

“It has been a tough year for everyone - owners, coaching staff, players and supporters - in a new league and with some of the things that have happened.

“We have to put everything aside and concentrate on doing our job on the ice and trying to bring the silverware to Peterborough.”

“We said our aim was to challenge for the title and with three games to go we are still in a position to win it.

“It’s been a while since Peterborough won a league title and desperately we want to end the wait.”

Phantoms’ home attendances have dipped this season since the switch into NIHL Division One South from the old English Premier League.