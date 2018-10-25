Coach Koulikov delighted with where we are

Head coach Slava Koulikov insisted Phantoms won’t get carried away following a third consecutive four-point weekend.

The city side beat the two teams at opposite ends of NIHL Division One South when following up a 5-4 success at leaders Bracknell on Saturday with a 13-1 rout of rock-bottom Invicta the next night.

Phantoms have now reeled off seven successive wins in all competitions ahead of a home date against London side Raiders this Saturday (7pm) and a return trip to Invicta on Sunday (5.15pm).

Koulikov said: “We picked up two huge points in Bracknell and it was important to follow it up against Invicta.

“It was a huge boost to see so many guys get on the scoresheet. It’s great for them individually to be among the points and also important for the confidence of the team.

“We know we’re underdogs this season so we’re delighted with where we are, but those games are already in the past and we have to continue working hard to get results.

“We can’t get carried away as it is still early in a long season and we definitely must not get complacent. We will stick to the same approach of concentrating on one game at a time.

“We have decided to make one change to the roster by letting Harry (Ferguson) go, but otherwise we’re happy with the way the guys are doing the jobs they are here to do. The character and fighting spirit we’ve shown so far really pleases me.”

Phantoms will have revenge on their minds this Saturday as they were controversially pipped 3-2 in overtime when Raiders visited Bretton last month.

Defencemen Scott Robson and Robbie Ferrara are both expected to feature after taking pucks to the face last weekend.

Youngsters Jack Escott and Jarvis Hunt were also on the receiving end of heavy hits last weekend and are being monitored.