BREAKING NEWS: Star man leaves Peterborough Phantoms

One of Peterborough Phantoms’ top performers has left the club.

Forward Nathan Salem – who was included in the NIHL Division One South all-star team - has departed after just one season at Planet Ice.

Salem was unveiled as a new signing by NIHL Division One North champions Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this week.

The 26 year-old piled up 68 points in all competitions for Phantoms and will be a big loss to head coach Slava Koulikov.

Salem is understood to have opted to move closer to his Sunderland base and also pursue an off-ice career.

“He’s always been someone I’ve admired,” said Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan. His work rate, his application on the ice and his touch around the goal are all things that I like in his game, and also he’s very much a team player.

“He is a massive signing for us, he is a fantastic all round good player and a genuinely nice guy.”

Phantoms have so far only confirmed the return of forward Glenn Billing for 2018/19, but the majority of their roster is expected to stay together.