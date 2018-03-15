BREAKING NEWS: Phantoms defenceman is quitting ice hockey

Popular defenceman Greg Pick is quitting Peterborough Phantoms to become a policeman.

Long-serving Pick has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 24 year-old defenceman from Nottingham has played four full seasons on the Phantoms blue line and helped Phantoms rise to the top of the table over the last few years.

Now Pick has decided to take a career change and join the police force.

Commenting on his departure, he said: “This is a decision I didn’t make lightly, and was one of the hardest I have ever had to make. Hockey and the Phantoms have been one of the biggest parts of my life, and it is extremely difficult to walk away.

“My new career is a great opportunity for me and I will invest everything into it, like I would like to think I have done with my hockey career.

“I have had some great times with this club and my fondest hockey memories are with the Phantoms. Winning and losing aside it is a great club to be part of.

“I want to thank everyone that makes the Phantoms what it is, the coaches, management, owners, the fans and all the lads in the room that have made it a great time coming to the rink these past five years.

“Finally thank-you for all the support in my time here and hopefully we can finish this year off with some more silverware. Thanks for the memories.”

A spokesman for the club said: “Greg’s fun-loving personality off the ice and hard-hitting, feisty presence on the ice will be a tough act to follow, but the entire Phantoms management, players and fans wish him all the best of luck for his future.”

The club wil be auctioning Greg Pick’s #55 home (white) playing jersey via Facebook on Monday 9th April at 7pm.