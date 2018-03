Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms received a play-off reprieve before starting the second leg against Swindon at Planet Ice today (March 25).

Swindon won the first leg of their NIHL semi-final against Phantoms 4-2 in Wiltshire last night.

But the Wildcats fielded an ineligible player, someone who hadn’t played the required 25% of league games.

The match result has therefore been overturned and Phantoms have instead been awarded a 5-0 win.

The second leg starts at 5.30pm today.