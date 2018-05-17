BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough Phantoms pull off a ‘Marr-vellous’ signing, but two players have left the club

Head coach Slava Koulikov reckons Peterborough Phantoms have pulled off a ‘Marr-vellous’ signing.

The city club announced the capture of highly-rated netminder Jordan Marr early this morning (May 17).

Leigh Jamieson has left Peterborough Phantoms.

The Scottish shot-stopper arrives at Planet Ice after spending last season at Elite League level with Fife Flyers. He made 19 appearances in the top-flight but now steps down to NIHL Division One South level.

Koulikov said: “Jordan was one of my main targets last season and I’m really happy that he has finally become a Phantoms players.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he is one of the best British goalies around. I firmly believe we have picked up a franchise player.

“Jordan’s work ethic is second to none. He is a true professional and a top competitor who will give us a real chance to win every night we take to the ice.”

Euan King will be a back-up netminder for Peterborough Phantoms next season.

Marr insists he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play under Koulikov.

Marr will be the city club’s first-choice between the pipes as they go in search of NIHL Division One South honours in 2018/19.

The 26 year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to next season. I know from past experience how tough Phantoms can be to play against – especially in their rink.

“The club has a vastly experienced coach in Slava who has been successful domestically and internationally – and I’m ecstatic to have the chance to play under him.

“I can’t wait to be part of a team that has the expectation to challenge for every piece of silverware that is available.

“I’m a competitor, I want to win and I want to use my experience I picked up from the Elite League this past season to help Phantoms be successful.”

Marr spent seven years in North America before returning to these shores with Milton Keynes in 2015-16.

He then represented Hull Pirates the following season when also making three top-flight appearances for Edinburgh.

He stepped up full-time with Fife last term, but now returns to the second tier as an eye-catching Phantoms signing.

Marr will be backed up by local man Euan King, who returned to Phantoms during last season from London Raiders.

It’s an arrangement which will almost certainly ensure the city club boast the best netminding duo at this level.

Koulikov added: “Euan became a popular member of our dressing room last season and I’m really happy he wants to stay on.

“The back-up spot is really important and Euan is the sort of team guy I need. I believe him and Jordan will have healthy competition and push each other.”

Dan Lane will continue as netminder for the Phantoms 2 team while also training with the senior side.

Defenceman Ben Russell and forward Leigh Jamieson won’t return to Phantoms for 2018/19.

Russell spent two seasons with the club but fell down the blue-line pecking order last term, while Jamieson racked up 67 points in all competitions during his sole campaign in Bretton.

Phantoms are understood to be tracking new signings with a new import potentially on their radar.

Lithuanian international Darius Pliskauskas’ future is unclear after he suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of last season.