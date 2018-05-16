BREAKING NEWS: Major new sponsorship deal for Peterborough Phantoms

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms have secured a major new shirt sponsorship deal for next season.

Evolve Technologies – a city based company offering a range of IT services – are the new backers.

Phantoms owner Dave Lane said: “We’re delighted to welcome Evolve Technologies as our front-of-shirt sponsor.

“Their business is young, energetic and exciting so it’s a great match for us.”

Evolve Technologies managing director Mike Carmody is no stranger to ice hockey. His son plays in the junior system in Peterborough.

He said: “Sponsoring Phantoms was not a difficult decision. I have a long association with the club through my son playing in the Junior Academy.

“Every game of ice hockey oozes passion and excitement – you can’t help but get involved. To have our company as front-of-shirt sponsor is a real thrill.”