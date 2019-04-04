Billing honoured with a place in the all-star team

Phantoms forward Glenn Billing has been included in the NIHL Division One South all-star team.

The classy centre was named on the second line after netting 17 times and also racking up 40 assists to help Phantoms finish the regular campaign as runners-up.

The team is based on votes from a panel of coaching staff and senior players at all teams in the league.

Billing said: “‘I feel very humbled and honoured to be named in the all-star team.

“I’d like to thank the owners and Slava (head coach, Koulikov) for giving me this opportunity in Peterborough – and most importantly I’d like to thank my team mates for making me look good out there!

“We have a great group that I feel very fortunate to be a part of and hopefully we can get our hands on those last two trophies.”

Import star Ales Padelek was surprisingly overlooked for recognition despite a stunning season in which he topped the NIHL Division One South goal charts.

And double-winning coach Slava Koulikov was also ignored in favour of Basingstoke player-chief Ashley Tait even though Phantoms beat the Hampshire club in the final of the NIHL South Cup and the semi-finals of the play-offs.

NIHL Division One South all-star team:

First line

Netminder: Jordan Lawday (MK Thunder).

Defencemen: Sam Jones (Swindon), Michael Farn (Streatham).

Forwards: Russ Cowley (Basingstoke), Alex Roberts (Streatham), Max Birbraer (Swindon).

Second line

Netminder: Renny Marr (Swindon).

Defencemen: Ed Knaggs (Bracknell), Adam Jones (Basingstoke).

Forwards: Glenn Billing (Phantoms), Jake Sylvester (Raiders), Chris Jones (Swindon).