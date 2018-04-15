AWARDS NIGHT: Glen takes top billing for the Peterborough Phantoms

Have your say

Glenn Billing was the most successful man at the Peterborough Phantoms awards bash on Friday (April 13).

The forward collected three gongs following a fine debut season with the city club in NIHL Division One South.

He won the Coaches’ and Players’ Player of the Year accolades and also received the Phanforce Development Player of the Year prize.

It was also confirmed during the bash at the Radius venue in the city centre that Billing will return again next season.

He is the first signing to be announced for the 2018/19 campaign when Phantoms will go in pursuit of silverware after agonisingly missing out on honours this term.

Phantoms award-winners:

Coaches’ Player of the Year – Glenn Billing.

Players’ Player of the Year – Glenn Billing.

Most Improved Player – Nathan Long.

Defenceman of the Year – Robbie Ferrara.

Forward of the Year – Nathan Salem.

Phanforce Player of the Year – Owen Griffiths.

Phanforce Development Player of the Year – Glenn Billing.

Unsung Hero – Charlie Chaplin

Award-winners for the Phantoms’ second team – formerly known as Islanders - in NIHL South Division Two . . .

Coaches’ Player of the Year – Craig Wallis.

Players’ Player of the Year – Kenny Bavin.

Defenceman of the Year – Craig Wallis.

Forward of the Year – Conor Pollard.

Most Improved Player of the Year – Callum Medcalf.